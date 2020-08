PATRICK DARROW, 58, of Jacksonville died at Passavant Area Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. A walk through visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. For the safety of all in attendance, masks and social distancing will be adhered to and required. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.