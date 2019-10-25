PATSY ANN EDWARDS

BEARDSTOWN — Patsy Ann Edwards, 92, of Beardstown died Thursday, Oct. 24, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Oct. 7, 1927, in Beardstown, the daughter of Henry Eason and Florence Julia Bean Bridgman. She married Robert Lee Edwards on July 21, 1946 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 1998.

She is survived by one son, Mark (wife Debby) Edwards of Beardstown; two grandsons, Tony (wife Ashley) Edwards of Beardstown and Scott (wife Kara) Edwards of Mount Sterling; two great-granddaughters, Cora Joann and Vivian Claire Edwards; a niece, Julie (husband Dale) Vancil of Beardstown; a nephew, David (wife Mary Jo) Howell of Beardstown; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Darlene Howell; one brother, Terry Bridgman; and a niece, Terri Lynn Stover.

Mrs. Edwards graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1945. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown. She spent her life loving and taking care of her family. She loved going to her grandchildrens' ballgames and activities and in her spare time, she enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, and cooking. Patsy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Colwell Memorial Home, with Daryl Vermillion officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund or St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.