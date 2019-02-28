Obituary Print Patsy C. (Howard) Graham (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

ROODHOUSE — Patsy C. Graham, 76, of Winchester passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Scott County, the daughter of Carl L. and Tessie H. Day Howard.



Surviving are three sons, Jim (Jeanne) Graham of Jacksonville, Mike Graham of Winchester and Randy (Jana) Graham of Milton; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Cory) Bollinger, Levi (Kara) Graham, Kyle (companion, Hannah) Graham, Jessica (fiancé, Kirk) Graham, Jace Graham, Mikka (fiancé, Chris) Graham and Alexis (companion, John) Graham; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Albert (Debbie) Howard of California, Ronnie (Cathy) Howard of Arizona and Steve (Mary Jane) Howard of Murrayville; and many nieces and nephews.



Patsy was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winchester. She was employed by Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. Following her retirement from Mobil, she returned to school, became an licensed practical nurse and was employed by Passavant Area Hospital until retiring in 2018. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, Cardinals baseball, reading and spending time with her family.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Martin's Prairie Cemetery near Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at ROODHOUSE — Patsy C. Graham, 76, of Winchester passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.She was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Scott County, the daughter of Carl L. and Tessie H. Day Howard.Surviving are three sons, Jim (Jeanne) Graham of Jacksonville, Mike Graham of Winchester and Randy (Jana) Graham of Milton; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Cory) Bollinger, Levi (Kara) Graham, Kyle (companion, Hannah) Graham, Jessica (fiancé, Kirk) Graham, Jace Graham, Mikka (fiancé, Chris) Graham and Alexis (companion, John) Graham; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Albert (Debbie) Howard of California, Ronnie (Cathy) Howard of Arizona and Steve (Mary Jane) Howard of Murrayville; and many nieces and nephews.Patsy was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winchester. She was employed by Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. Following her retirement from Mobil, she returned to school, became an licensed practical nurse and was employed by Passavant Area Hospital until retiring in 2018. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, Cardinals baseball, reading and spending time with her family.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Martin's Prairie Cemetery near Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse

202 West Franklin

Roodhouse , IL 62082

(217) 243-0444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 28, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close