Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy (Jones) Collison. View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Beardstown on April 3, 1931, the daughter of Lewis and Marie Shouse Jones. She is survived by three children, daughter Vickie (husband, Dale) Ring of Rushville and sons Guilford "Tad" Collison of Chapin and Robert (wife, Kathy) Collison of Fowler; six grandchildren, Anne (husband, Rafe) Breedlove of Astoria, Collin (wife, Courtenay) Ring of Macomb, Brian (wife, Kirsten) Collison of Alexander, Virginia, Marcus (wife, Jenny) Collison of Charlevoix, Michigan, Levi (wife, Jenny) Collison of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carly Collison (fiancé, Scott Vreeland) of St. Peters, Missouri; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three great-great-stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by four brothers, Gene, Alfred, Edward and Hank; and has two surviving sisters-in-law, Lois Jones of Virginia and Mary Jones of Metamora.



She attended Beardstown High School and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy. Patsy was a stay-at-home mother and worked at various restaurants until her children grew older; she later attended beautician school and was a hairdresser in Beardstown for many years before working for the State of Illinois, retiring in 2001 with more than 20 years of service. Many will remember her daily visits to the Star Café or the great cook that Pasty was, but she probably is best known for her homemade pies. Her family was her pride and joy and her happiest moments were when she would cook for her family and friends. She was at the height of her glory when putting on a large feed. There was always plenty, everyone was welcome, and no one was ever turned away.



A funeral will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services Saturday at the memorial home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Adams Pointe Assisted Living or Blessing Hospice & Palliative Care. Condolences may be left online at BEARDSTOWN — Patsy Collison passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.She was born in Beardstown on April 3, 1931, the daughter of Lewis and Marie Shouse Jones. She is survived by three children, daughter Vickie (husband, Dale) Ring of Rushville and sons Guilford "Tad" Collison of Chapin and Robert (wife, Kathy) Collison of Fowler; six grandchildren, Anne (husband, Rafe) Breedlove of Astoria, Collin (wife, Courtenay) Ring of Macomb, Brian (wife, Kirsten) Collison of Alexander, Virginia, Marcus (wife, Jenny) Collison of Charlevoix, Michigan, Levi (wife, Jenny) Collison of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carly Collison (fiancé, Scott Vreeland) of St. Peters, Missouri; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three great-great-stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by four brothers, Gene, Alfred, Edward and Hank; and has two surviving sisters-in-law, Lois Jones of Virginia and Mary Jones of Metamora.She attended Beardstown High School and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy. Patsy was a stay-at-home mother and worked at various restaurants until her children grew older; she later attended beautician school and was a hairdresser in Beardstown for many years before working for the State of Illinois, retiring in 2001 with more than 20 years of service. Many will remember her daily visits to the Star Café or the great cook that Pasty was, but she probably is best known for her homemade pies. Her family was her pride and joy and her happiest moments were when she would cook for her family and friends. She was at the height of her glory when putting on a large feed. There was always plenty, everyone was welcome, and no one was ever turned away.A funeral will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services Saturday at the memorial home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Adams Pointe Assisted Living or Blessing Hospice & Palliative Care. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close