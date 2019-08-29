ASSUMPTION — Patsy J. Nave, 80, of Bloomington died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Normal.
Patsy was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Assumption, the daughter of Render and Ruby (Lamb) Garrett. She married Paul Nave in 1958.
Surviving are her children, Pam Rearden of Bloomington, Chuck (Vicki Groves) Nave of Carpentersville and Mike (Lori) Nave of Punta Gorda, Florida; grandchildren, Steven Nave of Birmingham, Alabama, Aaron Haggerty of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Brennan Haggerty of Jacksonville; and a sister, Dorothy Speagle of Taylorville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Patsy also was "mom" to hundreds of students as a resident director at Illinois College for more than 30 years. She retired in 2012. Over the years she touched many lives with her caring and kindness. Her life revolved around her family and friends, who she loved beyond measure. She will be missed by so many.
Celebration of Life services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Seitz Funeral Home in Assumption. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Assumption. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics. Condolences for the family may be left at seitzfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 29, 2019