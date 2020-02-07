Patsy A. Printy, 76, of Jacksonville and formerly of Greene County died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Born in White Hall on Nov. 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis R. and Louise A. (Eddy) Printy.

Surviving her are sons, Jeff Riechmann of Lowell, Michigan, and Mike Funk of Quincy; her grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Hicks of Bloomington.

Patsy was a homemaker and loved horses.

Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the funeral cortege will leave for White Hall Cemetery in White Hall for a graveside service.