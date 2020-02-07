Patsy Printy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Printy.
Service Information
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL
62016
(217)-942-6818
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patsy A. Printy, 76, of Jacksonville and formerly of Greene County died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Born in White Hall on Nov. 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis R. and Louise A. (Eddy) Printy.

Surviving her are sons, Jeff Riechmann of Lowell, Michigan, and Mike Funk of Quincy; her grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Hicks of Bloomington.

Patsy was a homemaker and loved horses.

Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the funeral cortege will leave for White Hall Cemetery in White Hall for a graveside service.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.