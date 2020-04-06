Paul Bruce Nickel, 68, of rural Concord died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born March 12, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Paul D. and Myra J. Werries Nickel. He married Judy Winkelman on Nov. 24, 1974, in Arenzville, and she survives.

He also is survived by his mother, Myra Nickel of Concord; three sons, Ben (Katie) Nickel of Bettendorf, Iowa, Dan Nickel (Dawn Murphy) of Farmington and Jeremy (Brittany) Nickel of South Jacksonville; one daughter, Kayla (Mike) Tullock of Crystal City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Brady, Reed, Lauren, Lily and Charli; and three sisters, Elaine (Don) Stier, Jone (Arthur) Schumacher and RoseAnn (Gary) Ruckman. He was preceded in death by his father and his nephew, Marc Stier.

Bruce was a graduate of Triopia High School. He worked with his father on the family farm and owned and operated a trucking company. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. He was a talented woodworker and metal fabricator. He also enjoyed collecting farm toys.

Family services will be private with burial at Concord Cemetery. Memorial gifts are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.