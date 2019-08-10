|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul Findley Congressional Office Museum in Whipple Hall on the campus of Illinois College
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church,
Congressman Paul Findley, former United States representative of the Illinois 20th District, died on the morning of Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Jacksonville.
Congressman Findley was born in Jacksonville on June 23, 1921, the son of Joseph Stillwell and Florence Nichols Findley. He attended Jacksonville High School and Illinois College, from which he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1943. Following his graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy in the Pacific theater during World War II. He met his wife, Lucille Gemme Findley, while both were stationed on the island of Guam. Following the Allied victory, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where Congressman Findley started working as a journalist. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Pittsfield, where Congressman Findley became president of the Pike Press. He was elected in 1960 to serve in the 87th United States Congress, a position to which he was elected for 11 terms. During his congressional service, he was a strong advocate for peace and cultural awareness. He was an unyielding advocate for civil rights; an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War; and a primary author of the 1973 War Powers Act, which limits the president's authority in waging war. He served with distinction on the Agricultural and Foreign Affairs committees and was known for his support of family farmers and as an advocate for engagement with the Arab world, particularly Palestine. Congressman Findley was proud and humbled to serve the same district as President Abraham Lincoln, was honored as a laureate of the Lincoln Academy, and considered the transfer of the Abraham Lincoln Home in Springfield to the National Parks Service to be one of his greatest achievements as a congressman. Following his service in Congress, he continued to support agricultural development and was actively involved in foreign policy as an author and lecturer, as well as his work with the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development, the Council for the National Interest, and the Council for American Islamic Relations.
A champion for his state, region and community, Congressman Findley was a life-long congregant of First Presbyterian Church, a member of Rotary Club International and Jacksonville Literary Union, and an affectionate alumnus of Illinois College and his literary society, Phi Alpha. Until his mid-80s, he was a daily tennis player and an avowed ice cream enthusiast (a tradition he passed to his grandchildren). He was thrilled to support his children and grandchildren in pursuing higher education, and was delighted to witness the marriage of all four of his grandchildren and to meet each of his great-grandchildren. As a person, he was unfailingly kind and gracious, welcoming any and all into his home for coffee and conversation. He strongly believed in treating all people with dignity and respect and was driven by a curiosity to understand the experiences and perspectives of others. More than anything, his legacy should reflect in the value he placed on human connections and simple daily interactions with fellow community members.
Congressman Findley is survived by his sister, Barbara Findley Stuart of Normal; his son, Craig (wife, Karyl) Findley of Jacksonville; his daughter, Diane (husband, Thomas McLaughlin) Findley of Fort Collins, Colorado; his grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Grace) Findley of Indianapolis, Indiana, Cameron (wife, Laura) McLaughlin of Windsor, Colorado, Henry (wife, Katie) McLaughlin of Ashland, Oregon, and Elizabeth (husband, Anthony Vicha) Findley of Springfield; and his great-grandchildren, Dominic and Samuel Findley (Andrew), and Lillian and Vienne McLaughlin (Cameron). He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Ruth, William and Miriam; and his beloved wife, Lucille.
The family would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Heritage Health and Passavant Area Hospital for their dedicated support of Congressman Findley over the years.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 870 W. College Ave., Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Paul Findley Congressional Office Museum in Whipple Hall on the campus of Illinois College, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville.
Memorials may be made to the Lucille Findley Educational Foundation or the Illinois College Student Success Endowment Fund. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
