BEARDSTOWN — Paul Hugh Manuel, 87, of Beardstown died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 10, 1931, in Browning, the son of Herman Bryan and Fairy Amfeld Lane Manuel. He married Jo Ann Hall on Dec. 28, 1952, at Springfield Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Manuel of Beardstown; two children, Kathy Jean (husband, Jeffrey) Koch of Chatham and Gary Lynn (wife, Julianne) Manuel of Greenview; four grandchildren, Allison Koch, Lindsey Koch, Jamie Manuel and Justin (wife, Katie) Manuel; two great-grandchildren, Max and Callan Manuel; and one sister, Charlene (husband, Charles) Kirkbride of Vermont. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul graduated from Rushville High School in the Class of 1949 and then began working at Caterpillar. He was called to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he finished a 16-year career with Caterpillar while also farming. He then worked as a bulk feed truck driver for A&H Grain and retired from FS. Paul had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating and was still water skiing at the age of 80. He was a member of Browning Church of Christ and Arenzville American Legion Post No. 604. He loved all animals but especially his dog. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and family. He will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Browning Church of Christ. Burial will be at Browning Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.
Memorials have been suggested to Browning Church of Christ or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 27, 2019