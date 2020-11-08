1/1
Paul J. Suttles
WHITE HALL — Paul J. Suttles, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 6 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 12, 1926 in White Hall, the son of Hurschel and Cecil Israel Suttles. He married Mary Virginia Siemer Sept. 11, 1945 in Carrollton and she preceded him in death March 21, 1997.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Danny) Hinegardner of Winchester, Rebecca Warner of Murrayville, a son, Paul (Clara) Suttles of Kempner, TX, six grandchildren, Melissa Carlson, William Warner, Matt Suttles, Adam Suttles, Brad Lakamp and Jodi Crabtree, three great grandchildren, and a sister, Jane Norris of Diamond. He is also survived by his long time companion, Mary Gillingham of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter Betty Jo Lakamp, three sisters, Melva Smith, Fay Kral, and Jill Hudson, and five brothers, Glen, Dick, Bob, Harry, and Dan Suttles.

Paul served in the United States Army from 1945-1946. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Paul was a self taught skilled carpenter, and enjoyed woodworking.

Funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall. Burial will in White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tri –County Honor Guard. Airsman- Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
