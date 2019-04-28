Paul J. Werries, 83, of Jacksonville and formally of Meredosia passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
He was born, May 4, 1935, in Jacksonville, the son of Russell and Olga Roegge Werries.
Surviving is companion of 22 years, Sharon Peters of New Berlin; his beloved neighbors, the Roegge families, the Werries families and his church family.
Paul was a life member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chapin. He lived on the family farm and in his birthplace home his entire life. He spent his working time being a farmer. He had a passion for John Deere tractors.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1930 St. Pauls Church Rd., Chapin, Illinois with interment in Grace Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.
