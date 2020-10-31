WINCHESTER — Paul K. Roberts, 62, of Macomb and formerly of Winchester passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at McDonough Hospital in Macomb.

He was born, June 24, 1958, in Jacksonville, the son of Paul W. and Freida M. Wisdom Roberts.

Surviving are two sons, Anthony (Abby) Roberts of Winchester and Steven (fiancée, Melanie Scheafer) Roberts of Meredosia; three grandchildren; siblings, Beverley Standley of Woodridge, Judy (Tom) Lair of Murrayville and Robyn (Paige) Roberts of Minot, North Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences maybe left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.