Paul R. Fox, 90, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Nov. 6, at his residence. He was born April 3, 1930, in Jacksonville, the son of George F. and Nina Luster Fox. He married Louise Spradlin on June 18, 1948, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2009.

Paul is survived by two daughters, Judy K. (Derrick, deceased) Johnson of Fremont, Michigan and Valerie Jean (Alan) Symons of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Angie (Steve) Carmean of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jamie (Gail) Mansfield of Fremont, Michigan, Dereka Johnson of Meredosia, Kevin (Tiffani) Symons of Grapevine, Texas, and Katie (Avery) Maul of Winchester; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, George L. Fox, James E. Fox, Robert L. Fox, Samuel A. Fox, and Emma Jean Zachary.

Paul was a self-made country man who worked hard his entire life. From helping on the family farm, and assisting in mechanics' shops, to building Ferris wheels at Eli Bridge Company, Paul was proud of all the things he had a hand in helping to create. During his working years, he managed the Winchester Bowl, with wife Louise as a cook for the establishment, and then went to work delivering LP gas for FS. He later spent many years working for Dot Foods before retiring in 1992. Though he was retired, he kept busy working in the yard, tinkering in his shed, and helping friends and family members with their projects. No matter the task, big or small, Paul was the first to lend a helping hand.

As a young man, Paul enjoyed boating, skiing, and bowling, and was proud to have bowled several perfect games. He was known for his strength and athleticism as a member of the Jacksonville Redlegs Softball Team, and one sportswriter even referred to him as "Babe" Fox. He never knew a stranger and was always making conversation with the people around him. Paul enjoyed chatting with waitresses, nurses, neighbors, and just about anyone who crossed his path. His warm smile will be missed by so many.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.