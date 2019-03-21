Obituary Print Paul Wayne "Peck" Elliott (1924 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Paul Wayne "Peck" Elliott, 95, of Roodhouse passed away Monday evening, March 18, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Jan. 29, 1924, in Roodhouse, the son of Earl and Verna Crabtree Elliott. He married Virginia Johnston on Sept. 13, 1952, at First Baptist Church in Roodhouse, and she survives.



He also is survived by two sons, Kim Elliott (Sue Fay) of White Hall and Kerry Elliott (Gretchen Buhlig) of Roodhouse; three grandchildren, Jennifer Elliott (Ryan Fansler) of Roodhouse, Danielle (Chris) Trame of Breese and Tyler Fay (Stephana Myers) of White Hall; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Braden and Avery Trame and Thatcher Fay. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lee Elliott (surviving wife, Margaret of Roodhouse); and two sisters, Leona Strowmatt and Eileen Gilmore.



Mr. Elliot graduated in 1942 from Roodhouse High School. Following graduation, he went to work for the Alton Railroad from 1949 to 1952. He served in the United States Army in Germany, where he earned the rank of sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he was employed at GM&O Railroad and retired from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad in March 1985. He was a member of White Hall First Christian Church, a 70-year member of White Hall Masonic Lodge No. 80, Scottish Rite-Valley of Springfield, American Legion Post No. 70 and the Railroad Union for 70 years.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at White Hall Cemetery. Masonic rites will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The family will meet friends from noon Friday until the time of the services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to in St. Louis or White Hall First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

