BEARDSTOWN — PAUL WESLEY SUTTERFIELD, 69, of Gulfport, Mississippi, died June 17. Celebration of life, 7 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge in Beardstown. Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Friday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with military honors at 6 p.m. Social-distancing requirements will limit the number of people allowed in the funeral home at one time.