ROODHOUSE — Paula C. (Vinyard) Brown-Wright of Wentzville, Missouri, and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

She was born Sept. 20, 1951, the daughter of Robert and Norma Vinyard, who survive.

She also is survived by her husband, Richard Wright; three children, Kim Brown, Greg (Laura) Brown and Melissa (fiancé, Clay) Brown; two stepchildren, Deanna (Ken) Braeger and Danny (Amanda) Wright, both of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (companion, Deb) Vinyard of Jacksonville and Eugene (Eva) Vinyard of Roodhouse; and a brother-in-law, Dave Wright of Arkansas.

Paula graduated in 1969 from North Greene High and in 1972 from DePaul School of Nursing. She worked at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for 35 years.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Roodhouse with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church in Roodhouse or Glasgow Cemetery.