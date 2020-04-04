SAN DIEGO — Paula Cole Morris, 71, of San Diego passed away early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

She was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Russell and Delores (Pate) Cole.

Surviving are her husband, Peter Morris of San Diego; two sisters, Pam Mayer of Charleston, South Carolina, and Debra Callicoat of San Antonio; and four beloved nephews of Charleston and San Antonio.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services in San Diego is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at everhere.com.