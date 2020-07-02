Paula Ramona Harkrader, 89, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 15, 1931, in Severy, Kansas, the daughter of Paul and Opal Ramona Davis Blair. She married Earnest C. Harkrader on Nov. 23, 1966, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1984.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Larry) Burleson Martin of Jacksonville, Lydia (Scott) Bodine Weber of LeRoy and Kim Middleton of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Jamie Burleson, Jodie (Chris) Fairfield, Jearrie Jo Massey, Jeff (Josh) Burleson, Lori (Brian Lefferts) Strickler, James Bodine, Brandon Bodine and Elijah Elliott; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Blair; her mother, Ramona Malone; and her husband, Earnie Harkrader.

Mrs. Harkrader was office manager, bookkeeper and a longtime loyal employee for Martin Newman Shoe Company/Newman's Shoes. Later in life. she worked for Central Illinois Mass Transit District. She also was involved with Welcome Wagon in Jacksonville and the Central Park Plaza Association, and was an active volunteer with The Salvation Army. Paula attended Jacksonville Assembly of God and was a member of Explorer's Bible Study Group. She spent her time studying the word of God and helping others.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Salvation Army or Jacksonville Food Pantry. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.