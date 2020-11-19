1/
Paulina M. Moran
ROODHOUSE — Paulina M. Moran, 91, of Roodhouse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Rockbridge, the daughter of Cecil and Mildred Gross Moran.

Surviving are her siblings, Joan (Troy) McVey of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Marilyn (Thomas) Fowler of White Hall; a sister-in-law, Edna Moran of White Hall; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Moran Sr.; and one nephew.

She was a member of Roodhouse Pentecostal Church. She employed by Twin Cities Dress Factory in White Hall until retiring early to take care of her parents. Paulina was a loving sister and aunt.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
