BEARDSTOWN — Pauline Belville, 91, of Beardstown passed away, surrounded by her family and love, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Pauline was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Meredosia, the daughter of Russell "Red" and Anna Icke Scott. She married her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Larry George Belville, on Aug. 27, 1960, in Clinton, Oklahoma, and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2020. Larry and Pauline spent nearly their entire marriage in Beardstown and were never far from one another's side.

Pauline is survived by her children, Frank Shinall of Rushville, Greg "Bubba" Belville and Michelle (Brad) Fox, all of Beardstown, Tony Belville of Edinburg, Patrick Belville of Dublin, Ohio, and Missy (Chris) Smith of Chapin; 12 grandchildren, Terri, Cindy, Tammy, Annie, Gregory, Mackenzie, Madyson, Joe, Heather, Brittany, Matthew and Alec; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bernice Allen of Meredosia. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Scott and Kenneth Scott; and two sisters, Virginia Livsey and Mary Miller.

Pauline attended Gospel Tabernacle Church in Meredosia. Pauline enjoyed listening to the word of the Lord, cleaning anything and everything in sight, and baking for her church family and friends. She was most proud of raising her six children and numerous grandchildren. From sporting events to recitals, you could always count on seeing Larry and Pauline's faces in the crowd. Pauline also loved camping and spent many years traveling the country with Larry and their family, spending time as close as Schuy-Rush and as far as Florida, Canada, the Southwest and everywhere in between.

When not traveling, Pauline spent most of her time either raising her family or helping Larry in the office at Belville's Garage. In fact, many years, Pauline was as much of a fixture at the shop as Larry, working alongside him answering phones, welcoming customers and visiting with friends and family. Pauline's warm smiles, infectious laughter and amazing, huge heart will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials are suggested to Safe Haven Hospice, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. Eighth St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.