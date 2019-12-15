Pearl Alice Lewis, 73, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Apr. 28, 1946, in Hart County, Kentucky, the daughter of John Robert and Alice Ethel Underwood Curry. She married Bill Lewis of Decatur and they later divorced.
She is survived by one daughter, Dawn (Dr. Darr) Leutz of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Savannah Leutz of Bloomington, Benjamin Leutz of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Jonathan Leutz of Jacksonville; one brother, James (Karen) Curry of Clinton; and one sister, Clara Curry of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Allen Curry and Jeffrey Curry.
Ms. Lewis had been a florist and a restaurant manager. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she had been involved with Vacation Bible School and volunteered as a librarian at Salem Lutheran School. She also volunteered at YMCA Swim Meets and Jacksonville High School soccer games. Pearl was well known for cooking at the Leutz Waterski Tournaments, and she made the best apple pie ever. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, an Elvis Presley fan, and she enjoyed doing craft work. She also enjoyed babysitting for family friends and was a caregiver to everyone. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Friday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends 4-5 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 15, 2019