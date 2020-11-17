WINCHESTER — Pearl Ann "Peggy" Kline, 84, of Winchester passed peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Born Jan. 16, 1936, in Winchester, she was the daughter of Glenn and Marie Kesterson of Bluffs. Peggy attended Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville. While there, she met Arthur Kline; they married in 1953, and he preceded her in death in November 1998.

She also was preceded in death by her siblings, Judy Kesterson in 1953, Richard Kesterson in 2000 and Doris Kesterson Nicholson in 2016; and a daughter, Donna Kline, in 2004.

Survivors include siblings, Charles "Gene" Kesterson of Jacksonville, Carolyn Kesterson Dowdy of Winchester and Sharon Kesterson Hutton of Bluffs; children, Gary Kline of Winchester and Jimmey Kline of Tallahassee, Florida; and grandchildren, Jasmine Smith of California, Edward Kline of Oregon and Alyssa Bloomquist of Michigan.

Peggy worked at Passavant Hospital for 18 years, retiring in September 2000. She enjoyed many things in her life, including knitting, embroidery, gardening, growing flowers, cooking, baseball, visiting her grandchildren and fishing. She also enjoyed flying to California and Nevada when her children and grandchildren were living there.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will be private. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.