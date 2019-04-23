WHITE HALL — Pearl M. Overby, 92, of Roodhouse passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 10, 1927, in White Hall, the daughter of William and Margaret Bell Lockart. She married William R. "Bud" Overby on June 20, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1995.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Bob) Stuller of White Hall; a son, William R. "Buddy" Overby Jr. of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Bobby Stuller, Jacob Stuller, Alicia Stuller, Crystal Jones and Jody Edwards; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Ruby Catterson, Mary Vinson, Annie Jackson and Rosie Seymoure; and two brothers, Bill and Sam Lockart.
She worked at Reco in Roodhouse and then at Lundia Meyers in Jacksonville for more than 31 years, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or Meals On Wheels. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 23, 2019