Pearl Marguerite Gaines, 100, of Murrayville died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 28, 1920, in Montgomery, the daughter of Otto Robert and Pearl Metcalfe Zieche. She married William T. Gaines, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Surviving are four children, Kathleen Jean Sweatman of Jacksonville, Mary Louise Gaines-Watts of Jacksonville, Linda Sue (Loren) Rogers of Murrayville and William "Tom" (Julie) Gaines Jr. of Murrayville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her loving dog, George. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, two sons-in-law, three sisters and a brother.

Pearl was a member of Woodson Baptist Church. She worked at Bound to Stay Bound in Jacksonville for many years. At the age of 60 she attended the Jacksonville School District 117 LPN and Passavant Hospital School and graduated in 1982 as a licensed practical nurse.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or Woodson Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.