RUSHVILLE — Pearl "Maxine" Sargent, 98, of Rushville passed away at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Maxine was born on Feb. 5, 1922, in Camden, the daughter of Melvin F. and Hattie "Hazel" (Anderson) Vaughn. She married Henry J. Sargent on Aug. 28, 1941, at Camden United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2008.

Surviving are three daughters, Joyce (Terry) Williams of Rushville, Janet Shelts of Jacksonville and Donna Sargent of Rushville; a daughter-in-law, Diana Sargent of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and a son-in-law, Cecil Vancil of Macomb. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, including Denise Shelts and Michael Shelts of Jacksonville; two brothers, Keith and Eldon (Irene) Vaughn, all of Rushville; one sister, Dorothy Small of Rockford; and a brother-in-law, Gene Ralston of Rushville.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Lelin Sargent (2014) and Leslie Sargent (2017); a daughter, Doris Vancil (2016); two sisters, Vivian Ruth Vaughn and Shirley Ralston; and three brothers, Sterling and Willard Vaughn and an infant.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rushville City Cemetery. Interment will follow. A video recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website following the service. Friends are invited to visit Wood Funeral Home in Rushville to sign the registry and leave memorials contributions to Culbertson Memorial Hospital Foundation or First United Methodist Church in Rushville. You are invited to share your memories of Maxine and leave condolences at woodfh.net.