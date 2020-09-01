Pearlie J. McDannald, 92, of Concord passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Pike County, the daughter of Robert and Daisy Wagner McDonald. She married Omer E. McDannald on Sept. 8, 1949, in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2006.

She is survived by five sons, Loyd (Dixie) McDannald of Stockbridge, Georgia, Steve (Opal) McDannald of Odon, Indiana, Wayne (Linda) McDannald of Concord, Tom (Kelly) McDannald of Auburn and John (Lynnett) McDannald of Rawlins, Wyoming; one daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Kaffenberger of Chapin; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Collier (surviving husband, Lon of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin); two grandchildren; two brothers, Virgil McDonald and Eldon McDonald; and one sister, Mary McDonald Tucker.

Pearlie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She provided daycare for other people's children in her home for 25 years and dearly loved them. She was a member of Concord Christian Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aid. She also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and was known as the cookie lady to all the kids. She was very proud of her Bible School pin collection.

Because of the current pandemic, a private service will be held with burial at Concord Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather together. Memorials are suggested to Concord Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.