Peggy A. Jolly
1939 - 2020
CHANDLERVILLE — Peggy A. Jolly, 81, of Bath passed away at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born April 30, 1939, in Bath to Donald and Pauline (Ingram) Steigleder. Mrs. Jolly is survived by two sisters, Mary (Bucko) Carlock and Barbara Richard, both of Chandlerville; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ruth Fagin and Patsy Crank.

Mrs. Jolly enjoyed crafts and antiquing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and looked forward to loving on the little ones. She was a regular member of a bowling team for many years in Peoria. She retired after working as a meat cutter for 28 years in the Peoria area.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be at a later date at Bath Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bath Cemetery. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home
255 S Main St
Chandlerville, IL 62627
(217) 458-2424
