1/1
Peggy DeSha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — Peggy DeSha, 72, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 16, 1948, in Carrollton, the daughter of Elmer and Jessie Bushnell Hardwick.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald Riley Jr. of Roodhouse and Carl Riley of Quincy; five grandchildren, April Buckler, Lisa Cox, Donald Cox, Carl Riley Jr. and Heather Riley; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Housman of White Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Henson and Wilma Schutz; and four brothers, Jerry, Johnny, James and Robert Hardwick.

Peggy worked for many years as a cook at Mary Ann's Café in Hillview. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

Private services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved