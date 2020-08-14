WHITE HALL — Peggy DeSha, 72, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 16, 1948, in Carrollton, the daughter of Elmer and Jessie Bushnell Hardwick.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald Riley Jr. of Roodhouse and Carl Riley of Quincy; five grandchildren, April Buckler, Lisa Cox, Donald Cox, Carl Riley Jr. and Heather Riley; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Housman of White Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Henson and Wilma Schutz; and four brothers, Jerry, Johnny, James and Robert Hardwick.

Peggy worked for many years as a cook at Mary Ann's Café in Hillview. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

Private services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.