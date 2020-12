Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSFIELD — PEGGY M. ANDERSON of Detroit died Dec. 2. Graveside services, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith Cemetery near Milton. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements.



