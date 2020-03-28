WHITE HALL — Peggy Sue Simpson, 64, of White Hall died Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at her residence.

Born in White Hall on March 17, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ada (Heberling) Seymoure. She married Phil Simpson in 1974 and he survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Tara Jo Simpson of Jacksonville; a grandson, Dylan Garrison of Jerseyville; her siblings, Cathy (John) Griffith of Mount Carmel, Judy (Richard) Caskey of White Hall, Carla Hillis of White Hall, David Seymoure of Jerseyville, Larry Seymoure of Midland, Michigan, Mary Jane (Douglas) Norris of Berdan, Lora Lou (Jerry) Walker of White Hall, Ronnie Seymoure of White Hall and Joan Settles of White Hall; a sister-in-law, Johoan Seymoure of White Hall; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Settles; and three brothers, Bill Seymoure, Harold Seymoure and Phillip Seymoure.

Peggy was a wonderful soul who enjoyed her family. She treated everyone the same — with love and caring — and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Because of the current stay-at-home order in effect in Illinois, services will be private. Memorials donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.