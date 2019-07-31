Dr. Peter Alexander Trace, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home near Manchester on the morning of Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dr. Trace, a 1971 graduate of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, had a distinguished career as an obstetrician and gynecologist serving thousands of women and babies in central Illinois. Cremation is planned through Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home. Final arrangements are pending and will be posted in a full obituary to follow.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 31, 2019