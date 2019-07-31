Dr. Peter Alexander Trace (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "What a legend!! We loved Dr. Trace! He was so funny and we..."
    - Marilyn Seckman
  • "Dr Trace was a great Physician and will be sadly missed. ..."
    - Kathy Turner
  • "My prayers are with his family!he was a wonderful man an..."
    - Brandy Stoye
  • "Prayers to the family. Great Dr. He delivered my son in..."
    - Dee Jones
  • "Dr Trace was my OB for all 4 of my children. I couldn't..."
    - Jenny Chute
Service Information
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-4000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. Peter Alexander Trace, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home near Manchester on the morning of Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dr. Trace, a 1971 graduate of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, had a distinguished career as an obstetrician and gynecologist serving thousands of women and babies in central Illinois. Cremation is planned through Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home. Final arrangements are pending and will be posted in a full obituary to follow.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 31, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.