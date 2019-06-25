GREENFIELD — Peter Alney Reed, 79, formerly of Wrights, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Texas.
He was born July 23, 1939, in Macomb to James and Wiletta Irene (Frazier) Reed.
Surviving are his childeren, Michael (Sarah) Finnell of Waco, Texas, Suzy Reed of Lakeside, California and Scott Reed of Wrights; three grandchildren; and two sisters, Ailene (Bob) Garner of Greenfield and Marlene (Bud) Roberts of Barstow, California.
Mr. Reed served his country for 30 years in the United States Navy before an honorable retirement in 1986. He was a master chief and worked as a parachute rigger. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenfield. He enjoyed watching his grandsons' ballgames and serving others however he could, whether it was driving buses, mowing for neighbors or caring for animals.
Cremation rites were accorded in Texas. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment with full military rites provided by the Tri-County Honor Gaurd will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wights. Online condolences may be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
