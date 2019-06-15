LaHARPE — Philip Kent "PK" Dunham Jr., 52, of LaHarpe passed away at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk, Iowa.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1966, in Quincy, the son of Philip K. Dunham Sr. and Linda Harrington. On April 18, 1988, he married Theresa Cox in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2013.
PK was a graduate of Carthage High School. He worked for many years at Jacksonville Development Center. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing cards. He loved his family and the time spent with his granddaughter, Peyton.
Survivors include his mother, Linda of LaHarpe; two daughters, Ashley Dietz and Stephanie Dunham, both of Jacksonville; one granddaughter, Peyton; his special friend, Annette Day of LaHarpe; one aunt, Sandra Reeder; one uncle, Gary Harrington; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa; his father, Philip Sr.; and grandparents.
A graveside service will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at Murrayville Cemetery in Murrayville. Memorials are suggested to the family. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 15, 2019