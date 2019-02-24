Obituary Print Phillip Hugh Graham (1943 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Phillip Hugh Graham, age 75, of Milton, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Barry Community Care Center. Phil was born June 29, 1943, the middle son of Hugh and Wilma



Phil graduated from East Pike High School in 1963 and began farming with his father and brother Jim. He married Elaine Kessler in Clay County, Illinois on Nov. 1, 1964. Phil farmed all of his life near Milton. He and his son, Danny, raised Angus cattle on the family farm formerly operated by his Uncle Manley Hoover. Phil loved Pike County and especially the Village of Milton. He served on the Milton Board of Trustees and he helped with and supported all community events. Phil was also active in the Pike County Democrats, Greenpond Cemetery board and Pike County Quail Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son, grandsons, nephew John Graham, and "the Ghrist boys." He delighted in watching his grandson's play sports and show their Graham Angus Farm steers at the Pike County 4-H Show. He was a Green Bay Packer and St Louis Cardinal fan.



Phil is survived by his wife Elaine, a daughter Karrie (Mike) Spann, a son Danny (Jenny) Graham, grandson's Jayson Spann, and Phillip and Taylor Graham, brother's Jim (Melva) Graham and John (Jeannie) Graham, and beloved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Jan Graham Cashen.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Greenpond Cemetery and a dinner will be held after at the Milton Community Center. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Milton Community Center or the Milton Ballpark. Online condolences may be left to the family at Phillip Hugh Graham, age 75, of Milton, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Barry Community Care Center. Phil was born June 29, 1943, the middle son of Hugh and Wilma Smith Graham.Phil graduated from East Pike High School in 1963 and began farming with his father and brother Jim. He married Elaine Kessler in Clay County, Illinois on Nov. 1, 1964. Phil farmed all of his life near Milton. He and his son, Danny, raised Angus cattle on the family farm formerly operated by his Uncle Manley Hoover. Phil loved Pike County and especially the Village of Milton. He served on the Milton Board of Trustees and he helped with and supported all community events. Phil was also active in the Pike County Democrats, Greenpond Cemetery board and Pike County Quail Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son, grandsons, nephew John Graham, and "the Ghrist boys." He delighted in watching his grandson's play sports and show their Graham Angus Farm steers at the Pike County 4-H Show. He was a Green Bay Packer and St Louis Cardinal fan.Phil is survived by his wife Elaine, a daughter Karrie (Mike) Spann, a son Danny (Jenny) Graham, grandson's Jayson Spann, and Phillip and Taylor Graham, brother's Jim (Melva) Graham and John (Jeannie) Graham, and beloved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Jan Graham Cashen.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Greenpond Cemetery and a dinner will be held after at the Milton Community Center. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Milton Community Center or the Milton Ballpark. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Funeral Home Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield

530 West Adams

Pittsfield , IL 62363

(217) 285-5505 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 24, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close