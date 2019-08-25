Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip "Dean" Stock. View Sign Service Information Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-2001 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Funeral 10:30 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Arenzville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Condolences may be sent to the family online at BEARDSTOWN - Phillip "Dean" Stock, 88, of Arenzville died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at his residence.He was born June 4, 1931, in Arenzville, the son of Phillip F. and Bertha Brockhouse Stock. He married Wanda June Schone on June 6, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2016.He is survived by his children, Michael (Sue) Stock of Arenzville, Kathy (Bob) Roodhouse of Olympia, Washington, and Rodney (Barb Merriman) Stock of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Stock of Virginia, Jacob (Melissa) Stock of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jonathan (Lindsay) Stock of Arenzville, Nikki Roodhouse of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eric (Jessica) Stock of Jacksonville and Lakin (Willie) Gant of Brighton, Tennessee; 11 great-grandchildren with a 12th arriving in January; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Stock; four brothers, Paul, Charles, Warren and Bob Stock; and two sisters, Margaret Crawford and Ruth Stock.Mr. Stock farmed in Cass County before working as a department manager at Capitol Records in Jacksonville for more than 15 years. He then was employed by Freesen Inc. as a mechanic before retiring. Dean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. He enjoyed helping out on the family farm and making his daily stops to the County Line in Arenzville to people watch and visit with friends.A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

