BEARDSTOWN - Phillip "Dean" Stock, 88, of Arenzville died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born June 4, 1931, in Arenzville, the son of Phillip F. and Bertha Brockhouse Stock. He married Wanda June Schone on June 6, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2016.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Sue) Stock of Arenzville, Kathy (Bob) Roodhouse of Olympia, Washington, and Rodney (Barb Merriman) Stock of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Stock of Virginia, Jacob (Melissa) Stock of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jonathan (Lindsay) Stock of Arenzville, Nikki Roodhouse of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eric (Jessica) Stock of Jacksonville and Lakin (Willie) Gant of Brighton, Tennessee; 11 great-grandchildren with a 12th arriving in January; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Stock; four brothers, Paul, Charles, Warren and Bob Stock; and two sisters, Margaret Crawford and Ruth Stock.
Mr. Stock farmed in Cass County before working as a department manager at Capitol Records in Jacksonville for more than 15 years. He then was employed by Freesen Inc. as a mechanic before retiring. Dean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. He enjoyed helping out on the family farm and making his daily stops to the County Line in Arenzville to people watch and visit with friends.
A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 25, 2019