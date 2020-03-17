WINCHESTER — Phillip Wayne Kilver, 50, of Winchester passed away Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, in Winchester.

He was born Oct. 21, 1969, in Jacksonville, the son of Wayne and Phyllis Greenwalt Strawn Kilver. He was married to Jill Yates.

Phillip was a 1987 graduate of Winchester High School. He was active in Scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He was a 1991 graduate of Western Illinois University, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He was a member of Winchester United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling and helping with the annual church burgoo, donating most of the sweet corn. He served as a Democratic precinct committeeman for several years. He was an avid Cougars fan, following his children in their sports. He was a farmer and farm manager.

Surviving are his father, Wayne of Winchester; sons, Tommy Kilver (Courtney Whitcomb) of Hartsburg and Curtis Kilver of Winchester; a daughter, Sarah Kilver of Farmington, New York; and his sister, Patricia (Mike) McKean of Jacksonville. Preceding him in death was his mother, Phyllis.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cougar Boosters or Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.