CARROLLTON — Phyllis Ann Wagner, 83, of Carrollton died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.



Born in Eldred on Dec. 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clenton and Vivian (Tribble) Day. She married the love of her life, Joseph Vernon Wagner, on March 2, 1956.



Surviving are their children, Dan (wife, Sandy) Wagner, Kevin (wife, Jamie) Wagner and Chris (wife, Candy) Wagner, all of Carrollton, and Joy (husband, Ken) Shafer of Eldred; grandchildren, Ashley (husband, Caleb) Williams, Andrew Wagner, Tyler Shafer and Chelsey (husband, Josh) Dossett; great-grandchildren, Lainey and Charleigh Williams; and a sister-in-law, Dorla Schnettgoecke. She also was a beloved aunt to Charles, Greg, Jeff and Jason Schnettgoecke, Jill Stringer, Michelle Kirbach and Menelle Pickett.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother and sister-in-law, Junior and Susie Day; her brother-in-law, Sonny Schnettgoecke; a nephew, Mark Schnettgoecke; and a great-niece, Alison Schnettgoecke.



Phyllis was honored to be chosen in 1953 homecoming queen of Carrollton High School. After graduation, she worked for Columbiana Seed Co. for several years. In 1958, she spent the rest of her life being a wonderful wife to Joe and a devoted mother to her children. Of all her titles, "Grammy" might have been her most favorite. She was known by her grandchildren as the best cook in the world.



Most of all, she loved her Lord and her church. Her family and friends felt blessed to have learned many life lessons from her. She was a role model to many because of her devout Christian faith. We will never know all the lives that were changed because of her endless prayers.



Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greene County Health Deptartment or Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

