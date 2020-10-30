1/1
Phyllis Anne Riley
1947 - 2020
Phyllis Anne Riley, 73, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall.

She was born March 7, 1947, in Petersburg, the daughter of Kalvin and Nettie Mabrey Woods. Phyllis married William Riley and he survives.

She also is survived by four children, Carolyn (Eric) Anderson of Arenzville, Johnny Langley of Arenzville, Robert (Carol) Cohenour of Jacksonville and Steven Cohenour of Baylis; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nettie Jean Woods of Petersburg and Karen (Paul) Gentry of Athens; and one brother, Charlie (Paula) Woods of Petersburg. She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter and one brother.

Phyllis worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at local nursing homes including Prairie Village and Modern Care. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and fishing, and was an excellent housekeeper and cook.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at East Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
East Cemetery
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
