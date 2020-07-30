1/1
Phyllis Jean Pahlmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Jean Pahlmann, 80, of Chapin died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Petersburg, the daughter of Samuel W. and Bessie Robinson Bennett. She married Robert Lee Pahlmann on March 8, 1959. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, along with their three children, daughters Julie Pahlmann of Jacksonville and Lori (husband, Earl) Manker of Chapin and son Brian (wife, Pat) Pahlmann of Aberdeen, Scotland; three grandchildren, John Finch, Christina Finch Martin and Phyllicia Pahlmann; and two great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Evander Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Bennett (surviving wife, Gladys) of Modesto; and two sisters, Dorothy (Sherwood) Surratt of Jacksonville and Mary (Joe) Starmann of Joliet.

Mrs. Pahlmann graduated in 1957 from Chapin High School. She was employed by The Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. for more than 40 years, retiring in September 2000. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Bluffs, served on the Altar Guild and church council and as church secretary. She also was a member and treasurer of the National Jelly Jammers Club.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church near Bluffs with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association's go red for Women. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved