Phyllis Jean Pahlmann, 80, of Chapin died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Petersburg, the daughter of Samuel W. and Bessie Robinson Bennett. She married Robert Lee Pahlmann on March 8, 1959. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, along with their three children, daughters Julie Pahlmann of Jacksonville and Lori (husband, Earl) Manker of Chapin and son Brian (wife, Pat) Pahlmann of Aberdeen, Scotland; three grandchildren, John Finch, Christina Finch Martin and Phyllicia Pahlmann; and two great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Evander Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Bennett (surviving wife, Gladys) of Modesto; and two sisters, Dorothy (Sherwood) Surratt of Jacksonville and Mary (Joe) Starmann of Joliet.

Mrs. Pahlmann graduated in 1957 from Chapin High School. She was employed by The Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. for more than 40 years, retiring in September 2000. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Bluffs, served on the Altar Guild and church council and as church secretary. She also was a member and treasurer of the National Jelly Jammers Club.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church near Bluffs with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association's go red for Women. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.