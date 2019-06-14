Phyllis June Williamson, 85, of Jacksonville died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Bethalto, the daughter of Charles and Ruby Troutwein Warren. She married Richard Garth Williamson on June 25, 1955, in Alton and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2008.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Janet (Craig) Castleberry, Randy (Connie) Williamson and Robby Williamson, all of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Rickie Dane Swain, Steven Williamson and Ranae Williamson, all of Jacksonville, Ryan (Kyla) Williamson of Roodhouse, Sean (companion, Jessica) Williamson of Springfield, Sarah (Kyle) Payne of Jacksonville, and Rachel (Kevin) Doyle of Collinsville; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Allen Williamson.
Phyllis worked at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for 20 years. After retiring from Mobil Chemical, she worked at Hertzberg-New Method for five years. Phyllis was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved listening to country music and camping at Lake Jacksonville.
The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services-Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 14, 2019