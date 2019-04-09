Obituary Print Phyllis M. (Cannon) Allan (1936 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

CHENOA — Phyllis M. Allan, 82, of Chenoa died, surrounded by her family, at 3:43 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her son's residence in Chenoa.



Phyllis was born on Aug. 8, 1936, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Ray and Virgil (Simms) Cannon. She married David Wayne "Slim" Allan on Aug. 8, 1954, in Jacksonville. He passed away Sept. 27, 1998. Her parents, two brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.



She is survived by one son, Reginald (Tammy) Allan of Chenoa; one granddaughter, Kelly (Russell) Stewart of Chenoa; a special family granddaughter, Camron Sechrest of Bloomington; and her beloved canine companion, Misty.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Chenoa with private family graveside inurnment to be at a later date at Jacksonville East Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, prior to the service, at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to OSF Hospice.

302 Lincoln St. P.O. Box 163

Chenoa , IL 61726

