OMAHA, Neb. — Phyllis Mae Black Adams, 77, of Omaha and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, was called by God on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born to Beatrice and Delbert L. Black, now deceased.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald E. Adams; brother, Ronald L. Black.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Sumiko) Adams II, Angela Adams, Anthony Adams and Andria Adams; her sisters, Gwendolyn E. Black of Omaha and Vivian L. Fearson of Jacksonville, Illinois; several grandchildren, Rachel Adams, Angelica Adams, Anthony Adams Jr., Jamilah Adams, William Adams, Rahndria Adams and Capri Stoehr; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was baptized at a young age. Phyllis graduated in 1960 from Jacksonville (Illinois) High School. She attended college in Omaha. She was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Co. for several years, and later was employed by the City of Omaha Workforce Development for more than 30 years.
Phyllis loved her children and grandchildren very much. She touched many lives through kindness, caring for others, and giving advice, guidance and love as needed.
She was laid to rest Aug. 24, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha following services at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 15, 2019