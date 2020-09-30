1/1
Phyllis Maxine Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEARDSTOWN — Phyllis Maxine Patterson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in League City, Texas.

Phyllis was raised in rural Arenzville on a farm with her parents and brothers. She was a graduate of Arenzville High School's Class of 1944. She married Robert E. Patterson on Jan. 31, 1947, and they settled in Beardstown.

Phyllis was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her large family. She was known far and wide for her cooking and baking — everyone was always welcome at her kitchen table. Phyllis was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich "Fritz" Schone and Helen Schone; her husband, Robert; and a brother, Melvin "Bud" Schone. She is survived by son Gail (Kay) Patterson; daughter Mary (Tom) Hughes, son Jim (Tina) Patterson, daughter Janet (Steve) Genseal and daughter Barbie (Jim) Vieira; a brother, Daun (Barb) Schone; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private gravesite service to honor her memory. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is assisting the family. Memorials have been suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved