BEARDSTOWN — Phyllis Maxine Patterson passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in League City, Texas.

Phyllis was raised in rural Arenzville on a farm with her parents and brothers. She was a graduate of Arenzville High School's Class of 1944. She married Robert E. Patterson on Jan. 31, 1947, and they settled in Beardstown.

Phyllis was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her large family. She was known far and wide for her cooking and baking — everyone was always welcome at her kitchen table. Phyllis was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich "Fritz" Schone and Helen Schone; her husband, Robert; and a brother, Melvin "Bud" Schone. She is survived by son Gail (Kay) Patterson; daughter Mary (Tom) Hughes, son Jim (Tina) Patterson, daughter Janet (Steve) Genseal and daughter Barbie (Jim) Vieira; a brother, Daun (Barb) Schone; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private gravesite service to honor her memory. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is assisting the family. Memorials have been suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.