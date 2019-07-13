Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis "P.J." (Scott) Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis "P.J." Reynolds, 81, of Jacksonville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Florence A. Todd Scott.



Phyllis is survived by two sons, Barry (companion, Donna Mercer) Reynolds of Amarillo, Texas, and Tom (Sherri) Reynolds of Lexington, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Michele (Jeremy) Andres of Jacksonville, Casey (Mitchell) Moehring of Kilgore, Texas, and Ryanne (companion, Joel Wiener) Reynolds of Dubois, Wyoming; seven great-grandchildren, Hailea Turner and Zackie Turner, both of Ashland, Emily Andres, Eric Andres and Ellie Andres, all of Jacksonville, and Maxwell Moehring and Milo Moehring, both of Kilgore, Texas; one sister, Barbara A. (Dale) Wooldridge of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Warren Everett Mullens; a brother, Richard Scott; and one granddaughter, Amanda Reynolds Turner (surviving husband, Zack [Jessica] Turner of Ashland).



Phyllis was employed her entire adult career as an executive secretary at Jacksonville Developmental Center. She enjoyed monthly lunches with former JDC co-workers. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Heritage Health and neighbors Tom and Mike for their watchfulness over Phyllis and for giving her cherished dog, Sugar, a wonderful home.



A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or PAWS. Condolences may be left online at Phyllis "P.J." Reynolds, 81, of Jacksonville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Florence A. Todd Scott.Phyllis is survived by two sons, Barry (companion, Donna Mercer) Reynolds of Amarillo, Texas, and Tom (Sherri) Reynolds of Lexington, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Michele (Jeremy) Andres of Jacksonville, Casey (Mitchell) Moehring of Kilgore, Texas, and Ryanne (companion, Joel Wiener) Reynolds of Dubois, Wyoming; seven great-grandchildren, Hailea Turner and Zackie Turner, both of Ashland, Emily Andres, Eric Andres and Ellie Andres, all of Jacksonville, and Maxwell Moehring and Milo Moehring, both of Kilgore, Texas; one sister, Barbara A. (Dale) Wooldridge of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Warren Everett Mullens; a brother, Richard Scott; and one granddaughter, Amanda Reynolds Turner (surviving husband, Zack [Jessica] Turner of Ashland).Phyllis was employed her entire adult career as an executive secretary at Jacksonville Developmental Center. She enjoyed monthly lunches with former JDC co-workers. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Heritage Health and neighbors Tom and Mike for their watchfulness over Phyllis and for giving her cherished dog, Sugar, a wonderful home.A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or PAWS. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.