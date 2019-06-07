Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 (217)-773-3362 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT STERLING — Rachel Renee Snelling, 25, of Mount Sterling passed away at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



She was born Dec. 12, 1993, in Springfield, the daughter of Larry Dale and Rhonda Sue Thomas Snelling.



Rachel was a certified medical assistant for the GI Department of Blessing Physicians Services for the past 3 years.



She graduated from Brown County High School with the Class of 2012 and received her medical assistant degree in 2016 from Vatterott Education Center in Quincy.



She was baptized at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy.



Rachel enjoyed working in her flower gardens and taking care of her house and car, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her many friends and family. She was known for her contagious smile and her fun-loving, sassy but sweet, feisty personality. Rachel was a caring, compassionate and generous person; she continued that in death through the gift of organ donation.



Survivors include her fiancé, Jacob Shoopman of Mount Sterling; her father and bonus mother, Larry and Laura Snelling of Quincy; her mother and bonus father, Rhonda and Dennis Mills of Versailles; her maternal grandparents, John and Edith Thomas of Mount Sterling; two brothers, Ross Mills of Jacksonville and Ryan Mills of Versailles; two sisters, Megan Fulling (Patrick) of Troy and Kristen DeVine (Nick) of Quincy; four nephews, Jaxon and Jameson Fulling and Greyson and Emerson Shoopman; one aunt and uncle, Shirley and Matt Lung of Mount Sterling; several cousins, including Eric and Laura Anderson; and her beloved dog, Nova.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Russell and Donna Snelling.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastors Tim White and Lois Sorrill officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sterling City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Brown County United Way.

