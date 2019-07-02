ASHLAND — Rachel Savage Wilkerson, 47, of Ashland died Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, at her rural Ashland home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1971, in Springfield, the daughter of Harry Walter Savage and Dianna Marie Lynn Linker.
She was survived by her parents; her stepparents; two daughters, Carissa (Bryan) Myers and Grace Kesterson, both of Ashland; two grandchildren, Braxton Myers and Camden Myers, both of Ashland; two sisters, Michelle Weatherby of Ashland and Christina "Chrissy" Bell of Beardstown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Rachel attended Ashland High School, earned a license in cosmetology and became a licensed practical nurse. Most recently she was the head cook at A-C Central schools as well as the driver of the school activities bus. Rachel owned and operated several restaurants over the years, most recently the Crockpot Café in Ashland. She loved Words with Friends, spending time with her kids and grandkids, shopping for others, and taking naps in between.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery near Tallula. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the A-C Central School Lunch Program, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 2, 2019