WHITE HALL — Ralph Dean Cox, 71, of Bath Springs, Tennessee, and formerly of Hillview died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Oct. 2, 1947, in White Hall, the son of the late Stanley and Johanna Cox and Bessie Willis Cox. He married Sandy Williams on May 19, 1972, at Bethel Baptist Church in rural Jerseyville and she survives.



Ralph also is survived by two children, LaCreatia (Daryn) Huff of Greenfield and Gabriel Cox of Big Sandy, Montana; five grandchildren, Micheala, Camryn and Bryce Huff and Spencer and Gabriella "Gabby" Cox; three brothers, Larry (Ginger), twin brother Roger (Sue) and Stanley Cox; two sisters, Joyce Cox and Karol (Rod) Benton; a sister-in-law, Sandy Lou Cox; and a brother-in-law, Pete (Diana) Williams. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug and David Cox.



Ralph worked as a telephone contractor for Local No. 51 from 1974 until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion of Phoenix, Arizona, for many years. Ralph enjoyed old country music, boating and camping, and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.



The family invites his friends to bring a lawn chair and join in celebrating his life from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hillview Park. A Cardinals dress code is encouraged. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 3, 2019

