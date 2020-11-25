CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Ralph G. Hardwick, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

Ralph was a project engineer, starting at Carter Carburetor in St. Louis and then Walbro Automotive in Cass City, Michigan, for 20 years. He was a member of the NRA, Society of Automotive Engineers and Gideons International. He was a member of Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, where he taught Sunday school. He also attended Yountsville Community Church. He liked being helpful to others and doing projects for other people. He did many projects. He also passed the song book for a musical group as they visited nursing homes in Crawfordsville. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Born Nov. 29, 1938, in North Platte, Nebraska, he was the son of Golie C. Hardwick and Alice Ritter Hardwick. He graduated from Beardstown High School in Beardstown, Illinois, and Bradley University. He married Evelyn Ruth Krohe on Feb. 14, 1986, in Beardstown. She survives.

Surviving family includes his wife, Evelyn Hardwick of Crawfordsville; a brother, G.T. Hardwick (Joan) of Champaign, Illinois; a sister, Peggy Hardwick-Stone (Ted) of Barrington, Illinois; an aunt, Betty Ritter of Denver, Colorado; an uncle, Maurice Hardwick of Quincy, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Jamison.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene with services at 4 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. CT Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Beardstown (Illinois) City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, Yountsville Community Church or Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at BurkhartFH.com.