1/1
Ralph G. Hardwick
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Ralph G. Hardwick, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

Ralph was a project engineer, starting at Carter Carburetor in St. Louis and then Walbro Automotive in Cass City, Michigan, for 20 years. He was a member of the NRA, Society of Automotive Engineers and Gideons International. He was a member of Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, where he taught Sunday school. He also attended Yountsville Community Church. He liked being helpful to others and doing projects for other people. He did many projects. He also passed the song book for a musical group as they visited nursing homes in Crawfordsville. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Born Nov. 29, 1938, in North Platte, Nebraska, he was the son of Golie C. Hardwick and Alice Ritter Hardwick. He graduated from Beardstown High School in Beardstown, Illinois, and Bradley University. He married Evelyn Ruth Krohe on Feb. 14, 1986, in Beardstown. She survives.

Surviving family includes his wife, Evelyn Hardwick of Crawfordsville; a brother, G.T. Hardwick (Joan) of Champaign, Illinois; a sister, Peggy Hardwick-Stone (Ted) of Barrington, Illinois; an aunt, Betty Ritter of Denver, Colorado; an uncle, Maurice Hardwick of Quincy, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Jamison.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene with services at 4 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. CT Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Beardstown (Illinois) City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, Yountsville Community Church or Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at BurkhartFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
04:00 PM
Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Burial
11:00 AM
Beardstown City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-5510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 24, 2020
Ralph was a constant blessing! Though struggling with his health, he never stopped serving and smiling. His love for Jesus was real and vibrant. He made me want to serve the Lord anytime I was around him. He is another face in heaven that makes me look forward to going there.
Duane Abston
Friend
November 24, 2020
sheila dittmer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved