Ralph Reed Kramer of Jacksonville went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born on May 2, 1924, in Jacksonville, the son of William Henry and Hazel Velma Kessinger Kramer.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Wood Bradford of Jacksonville; his stepchildren, Donnie Young of Mattoon, Amanda Bradford Hall (Rodney) of White Hall, Amber Bradford Littleton (Steven) of Wentzville, Missouri, and Jason Bradford (DeeDee) of Westwego, Louisiana; and his grandchildren, Cesciley Hall of White Hall, Autumn Littleton of St. Charles, Missouri, Thomas and Lynde Littleton of Wentzville, Missouri, Cole Bradford of Westwego, Louisiana, and Jenny Herrington (Coy) of Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eula Mae Moore Young Kramer; a brother in infancy; his brother, Harold Fayne Kramer (Dorothy) of Lynchburg, Virginia; and a granddaughter, Vivien Leigh Littleton.
Ralph was a veteran of World War II, having served as a radio operator on Norton Sound in the Pacific Theater, and the Korean War, training radio operators.
Per the deceased's request, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Increase Church, 400 S. Washington St., Jerseyville, IL 62052. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 18, 2019